The Mandalorian Season 3: Armorer Actress Plays Coy On Return

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould the Mandalorian Armorer come back into the show in The Mandalorian Season 3? In a recent appearance at Dragon Con, Armorer actress Emily Swallow played coy when asked if she would be back in Mando S3. However honestly, I always thought this was a character we would see again. I think for Dinn Djarin’s own character arc he needs to meet that Armorer again. The Armorer is clearly alive and has moved shop to parts unknown after Navarro was compromised.

lrmonline.com

