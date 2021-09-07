CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Global Dietary Supplements Market to Record 7.8% Rise in Growth through 2031

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research "Global Market Study on Dietary Supplements: Botanical Supplements To Be The Largest Market by 2020," the global dietary supplements market was valued at USD 109.8 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 179.8 billion in 2020.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Immune Health Supplements Market

Herbal supplements, with their natural and plant-based ingredients, and consumed to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Consumers across the world are specifically approaching herbal medicines or supplements due to the fact that they are directly available from natural sources. Worldwide, the sales of herbal supplements are witnessing a rapid increase, due to growing consumer demand for natural products.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Las Vegas Herald

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Danaher,GE Healthcare,Merck,Sartorius

Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pharmaceutical Filtration market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pharmaceutical Filtration market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

The Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics Market To Witness Screechy Innovation Between 2018 to 2026 (US$ 6,741.6 Million)

The Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics Market will be worth US$ 6,741.6 Million at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 to 2026. With seamless digital exploration on the anvil, greater patient volume is likely to be enclosed worldwide with no geographical barriers to hold back. Telehealth is there is added to the digital transformation wave, thereby revolutionizing the healthcare vertical.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Atopic Dermatitis Market 2021 - What is Market Future, Industry Demands, Regional Sales and Revenue

The Esticast Research published a Atopic Dermatitis Market study report, which has all company profile the key companies and brands, and along with that the report also included a synopsis of market trends, definition, application, and classification. The forecast period 2021-2028 is anticipated to be great for the Atopic Dermatitis market, which will be the face changer for the market. There is a noteworthy rise in export, import, CAGR values, and revenue owing to a continuous surge in users.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Supplements#Dietary Supplements#Health Supplements#Pharmaceuticals#Cagr#Crn#The U S Census Bureau#European#Nbty Inc#Koninklijke Dsm N V#Amway Herbalife Ltd#Omega Protein Corporation#Bayer Ag#Basf Se#Surya Herbal Ltd#Bio Botanica Inc#The Himalaya Drug Company#Ricola Ag#Pharmavite Llc#Blackmores Ltd
Las Vegas Herald

Weight Loss Ingredients Market To See Stunning Growth | Cargill Health & Nutrition, Glanbia, Herbalife International

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Weight Loss Ingredients Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Weight Loss Ingredients market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
WEIGHT LOSS
Las Vegas Herald

The Cutaneous Fribrosis Treatment Market To Move Along The Growing Radius Of Curvature (US$ 771.4 Million) From 2026

The Cutaneous Fribrosis Treatment Market Share is expected to reach US$ 771.4 Million at a CAGR of Double In% between 2026. With the WHO at the helm of universal health coverage, all the communities across the globe are eligible to use curative, preventive, promotive, palliative, and rehabilitative health services of proper quality. In other words, qualitative healthcare would soon be the norm throughout.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Neurology Devices Market 2021 Brief Analysis by Trends, Growth and Future Estimations Till 2028

The Esticast Research published a Neurology Devices Market study report, which has all company profile the key companies and brands, and along with that the report also included a synopsis of market trends, definition, application, and classification. The forecast period 2021-2028 is anticipated to be great for the Neurology Devices market, which will be the face changer for the market. There is a noteworthy rise in export, import, CAGR values, and revenue owing to a continuous surge in users.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter's, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028

The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, bioavailability, growth in pharmaceuticals manufacturers, surging demand and production of Orally Disintegrated Tablets (ODT), rising demand of pharmaceuticals drugs, scientific development in genetics industry, and availability of low-cost manufacturing infrastructure, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Las Vegas Herald

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | SPX FLOW, Alfa Laval, Feldmeier Equipment

Latest released the research study on Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Alkyl Phenol Derivatives Market Business Opportunities To Reviewed In New Report

The global alkyl phenol derivatives market is estimated to expand at the rate of 3.3% over the assessment period of 2021 and 2031. Demand for alkyl phenol derivatives is expected to remain prominent from rubber and plastic, lubricant & oil, paint & coating, and adhesive industries. Phenolic resins are also expected to bolster consumption of alkyl phenol derivatives over the coming years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dental Lasers Market 2021 Dynamics Analysis, Size Witness Growth Acceleration During 2028

The Esticast Research published a Dental Lasers Market study report, which has all company profile the key companies and brands, and along with that the report also included a synopsis of market trends, definition, application, and classification. The forecast period 2021-2028 is anticipated to be great for the Dental Lasers market, which will be the face changer for the market. There is a noteworthy rise in export, import, CAGR values, and revenue owing to a continuous surge in users.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Food Testing Kits Market Size, Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Testing Kits market was valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.03 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market is expected to face a favourable growth scenario as it offers many benefits over conventional technologies. The conventional methods of detecting foodborne pathogen are time-consuming as well as laborious. Generally, the conventional methods require almost 2 to 3 days for preliminary identification and more than a week for confirmation of the species of the pathogens. In addition, since these tests rely on culturing the microorganisms, chances of false-negative results due to viable but non-culturable (VBNC) pathogens are high. However, the kits today offer high specificity and sensitivity. These kits are being increasingly preferred for food quality inspections due to the ease of use and the technical precision used while manufacturing them.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To See The Fibrinogen Testing Market Go Exponential Ways (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Fibrinogen Testing Market Share is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% between 2028 (reaching US$ XX Million). Vertical integration is the latest trend concerning the healthcare vertical. As such, drug manufacturers, hospital systems, wholesale distributors, PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers), medical insurers, and retail pharmacy outlets are into the formation of exclusive synergies all over the healthcare vertical.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Recycled Asphalt Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | CertainTeed, Downer EDI, GAF

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Recycled Asphalt Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Recycled Asphalt market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pharmacovigilance Market 2020 Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2030

Global Pharmacovigilance Market size accounted 5.20 billion in 2020 is estimated to reach 13.4 billion by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. During the COVID-19 epidemic, the life sciences industry has played a critical role. To deal with the worldwide issue, traditional competitors teamed up to speed up research and develop the world's quickest new vaccine. Governments, health systems, payers, retail pharmacies, and charities are increasingly collaborating with the pharmaceutical industry to offer extensive distribution and management. Reinvented workplace settings, a shift in health-care delivery, and new partnerships to achieve efficiency are just a few instances of how technology breakthroughs are enabling this unprecedented transformation. While pharmaceutical innovation is saving the globe, biopharma and medtech firms now have a chance to keep up the trend.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Paints Coatings Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate

The global paints and coatings market is basically driven by growing consumption of paints and coatings in automotive, construction, and "in general" application sectors. The economies of the Asia-Pacific like India, China are witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This factor is expected to fuel the paints and coatings market herein, thereby holding the hopes high in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Contact Center Market Likely To Boost Future Growth by TeleTech, Arvato, Serco Group

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Contact Center Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Teleperformance, Alorica, Convergys, Atento S.A, Sykes Enterprises, Arvato, Serco Group, Acticall (Sitel), Transcom, TeleTech, Concentrix (SYNNEX), HKT Teleservices & Comdata Group etc.
RETAIL
Las Vegas Herald

Biobanking Market 2021 Industry Strategy, Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2028

The Esticast Research published a Biobanking Market study report, which has all company profile the key companies and brands, and along with that the report also included a synopsis of market trends, definition, application, and classification. The forecast period 2021-2028 is anticipated to be great for the Biobanking market, which will be the face changer for the market. There is a noteworthy rise in export, import, CAGR values, and revenue owing to a continuous surge in users.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

DNA Sequencing Market Insight, Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue, Share and Estimation

The Esticast Research published a DNA Sequencing Market study report, which has all company profile the key companies and brands, and along with that the report also included a synopsis of market trends, definition, application, and classification. The forecast period 2021-2028 is anticipated to be great for the DNA Sequencing market, which will be the face changer for the market. There is a noteworthy rise in export, import, CAGR values, and revenue owing to a continuous surge in users.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Military Simulation Virtual Training Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Military Simulation Virtual Training Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are CAE, L3 Link Simulation & Training, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Saab, Barco, Boeing & Fidelity Technologies etc.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy