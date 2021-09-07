Global Dietary Supplements Market to Record 7.8% Rise in Growth through 2031

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Testing Kits market was valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.03 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market is expected to face a favourable growth scenario as it offers many benefits over conventional technologies. The conventional methods of detecting foodborne pathogen are time-consuming as well as laborious. Generally, the conventional methods require almost 2 to 3 days for preliminary identification and more than a week for confirmation of the species of the pathogens. In addition, since these tests rely on culturing the microorganisms, chances of false-negative results due to viable but non-culturable (VBNC) pathogens are high. However, the kits today offer high specificity and sensitivity. These kits are being increasingly preferred for food quality inspections due to the ease of use and the technical precision used while manufacturing them.

