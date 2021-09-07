Buccaneers Week One Key Matchups

Godwin brought in nine of 14 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble. The talented fifth-year pro's fumble at the goal line line with 5:04 remaining not only cost Godwin and the Buccaneers a touchdown, but for a moment, it also appeared capable of leading to what would have been a relatively shocking season-opening home loss. The Cowboys took the ball and marched 60 yards in 11 plays following Godwin's miscue to kick a go-ahead field goal before Tampa Bay's own 11-play drive, which featured a key 24-yard reception by the wideout, positioned the Bucs for a successful game-winning field-goal try of their own. Godwin also scored the first points of the NFL season when he recorded a five-yard scoring grab in the first quarter, and he appears to already be in midseason form save for his one error. The Penn State product will look to build on Thursday's numbers in a Week 2 home matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 19.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO