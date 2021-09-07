Buccaneers Week One Key Matchups

Evans secured three of six targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night. On a night when the trio of Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski combined for 22 receptions, 316 yards and four touchdowns, Evans was notably the odd man out of the fun. The Pro Bowl wideout had a late drop and otherwise wasn't looked to as often as his trio of teammates, but that's hardly reason for fretting on the part of fantasy managers. Evans displayed excellent chemistry with Tom Brady during their first season together in 2020 to the tune of a 70-1,006-13 line, and the quarterback will undoubtedly spread the wealth among his ultra-talented group of pass catchers as the season unfolds. Evans will have a good chance to bounce back when he faces the questionable Falcons secondary in a Week 2 home divisional matchup on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Comments / 0