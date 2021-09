Let’s have a look at the world’s biggest challenges, and how Privateum can be a pioneer in solving them. ‘’PRIVACY is one area where the market appears to have failed, at least to some extent. Many firms sell personal information without the subject’s knowledge or consent. An increasing number of websites providing notice and to a lesser extent an opt-out. Instead, we have consistently balanced the benefits of privacy protection against the costs of providing it. There are objectives which often conflict with privacy.’’

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO