CDD 7 wants 530% budget increase for legal fees

Allegheny County Council is poised Tuesday evening to take up the latest version of the paid sick leave bill. It will be the council’s latest, but not first, swing at the legislation that would provide up to 40 hours a year of paid sick leave to employees of companies with 26 or more workers. The first attempt was passed by Allegheny County Council earlier this year but was vetoed by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald after the county solicitor brought up concerns about whether it could be challenged. The council narrowly failed to override the veto but Fitzgerald asked the Allegheny County Health Department to take up the issue, which it did in July.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO