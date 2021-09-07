CDD 7 wants 530% budget increase for legal fees
The Community Development District 7 supervisors have proposed a 530 percent budget increase for legal fees. The proposed budget increase is for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22. Fiscal year 2020-21 budget listed $10,000 for legal fees. FEMA reimbursed CDD 7 $63,000 for Hurricane Irma damages that has now been diverted to budget line item #313 (Legal Fees). The cost items submitted by CDD 7 to FEMA did not list legitimate legal fees for reimbursement.www.villages-news.com
Comments / 0