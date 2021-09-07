Americans Less Confident the Worst of the Pandemic is Over Entering Fall 2021: Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll
BROOKVILLE, NY, September 7, 2021 – Results of a newly released Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis national poll reveal that Americans’ confidence that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over has decreased to 23% entering the fall of 2021 as compared to entering summer 2021 (53%) as the highly contagious Delta variant surges.headlines.liu.edu
