Your September Reading List

By Emily Calkins
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Calkins of the King County Library System offers binge-able titles that will keep you enthralled through September. All KCLS libraries are now open for modified in-building services. Plan your next visit here. Matrix by Lauren Groff. Literary superstar Lauren Groff turns her attention to 12th-century England in this luminous...

WGAU

In Sandra Cisneros' new book, an overdue letter to a friend

NEW YORK — (AP) — With her new book, “Martita, I Remember You," Sandra Cisneros feels like she's finally answered a long overdue letter. The author of the best-selling novella “The House on Mango Street” is back with her first work of fiction in almost a decade, a story of memory and friendship, but also about the experiences young women endure as immigrants worldwide.
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author: Meredith Stabel

UI English doctoral candidate and UI Press Editor Meredith Stabel published her first book, Radicals: Audacious Writings by American Women, alongside her co-editor Zachary Turpin, on June 15, 2021. The book composes the long-lost writings of several 19th century female authors, both well known and unknown, and has been praised for its inclusivity of genres and voices. Stabel sat down with The Daily Iowan to discuss her book and her creative inspirations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Mark these upcoming book events on your fall calendar

Like all other arts organizations, Inprint Houston endured an unprecedented and difficult 2020-21 season for its Margarett Root Brown reading series, thanks to a pandemic that shut down the author appearances. And like other arts organizations, Inprint found a way to muddle through with a smartly assembled series of virtual readings and discussions by authors who released notable books over the past year. Once again, the readings series will offer two programs for subscribers: a $400 tier that includes every book by every author in the series and a $225 tier that includes books by four of the authors. Individual tickets for the events, without the book, remain $5. Currently all of the events except two — Jan. 24 and May 9 — will take place via Inprint’s “virtual studio.”
HOUSTON, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Anticipated Books to Read This Fall

Many people have been reading a lot more because of COVID-19. The pandemic is far from over and summer is winding down, so it’s a safe bet that people will still be looking for good material going into the fall. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of 20 must-read books that will be released in […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolla Daily News

These 12 novels set in Missouri belong on your reading list

Others might write Missouri off as "flyover country" — but not some of the 20th and 21st centuries' great novelists. They write Missouri into their work as a complicated, dynamic place where so many lives and stories can play out their chapters. With apologies to some wonderful — yet obvious...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

Reading list: These are the must-have books for fall 2021

Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, out Tuesday) Alice has asked Felix to travel with her to Rome. Meanwhile, her best friend Eileen is getting over a breakup, and starts flirting with Simon, a man she has known since childhood. The four young adults break up, make up, slip in and out of relationships and worry about stuff in this much-anticipated new novel from the best-selling author of “Normal People.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wfxb.com

September’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

Read Carolina’s September pick is “Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am” by Julia Cooke. Following the lives of several female stewardesses from the 1960’s through the 80’s, we get an extensive peek into the glamorous life of these young and single globetrotters. But we’re also enlightened to the harsh realities of the job. Beneath the elegance, these women were subjected to extremely strict regulations on their weight, age, looks, clothes and even their marital status. They were also put under extreme pressure, oftentimes working in the middle of war zones. With only 6 months of basic training, they learned how to apply the perfect lipstick and deescalate situations involving armed hijackers. Not to mention their participation in the Vietnam War, which included everything from to shuttling soldiers to and from battle lines, to executing operation Babylift in April of 1975. You’ll instantly feel transported back into the past in this breathtaking biography focused on war, feminism, racism and civil rights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WRAL

What Your Neighbors are Reading

Black Boy Joy : 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood by Kwame Mbalia (editor) Celebrate the joys of Black boyhood with a vibrant collection of stories, comics, and poems from seventeen bestselling, critically acclaimed Black authors—including Jason Reynolds, Jerry Craft, and Kwame Mbalia. According to Abbe: "This is an essential book for every reader. We all need more joy in our lives. Endearing, funny, poignant and hopeful. Perfect."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrillist

6 Fun, Funky, and Important Queer Bookstores to Shop Your Reading List

Queer bookstores have played huge role in the LGBTQIA+ community for decades — and not just with literature, but also as supportive and ultra-cool places to hang out. While there may be fewer locations than there used to be, the ones that still stand give us a lot to be thankful for. If, like us, you can’t resist a stack of good books even when your to-be-read pile is overflowing, hit up one of these queer bookstores around the US.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
davenportlibrary.com

Online Reading Challenge – September

Welcome to the September edition of the Online Reading Challenge! This month our spotlight author is: Ann Patchett!. Ann Patchett is one of my favorite authors. I love her smooth, unfussy writing style and the depth and complexity of her characters. The story lines and locations of her books are wide ranging, from the Amazonian rain forest to an unnamed South American capital to a family home in the suburbs, but while the locations are fascinating and integral to the plot, it’s the characters that really draw you in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are the finalists for the 2021 Kirkus Prize.

This morning, Kirkus announced its 18 finalists for the 2021 Kirkus Prize, which each year celebrates the best in fiction, nonfiction, and young readers’ literature. The winner in each category will be awarded $50,000, making the Kirkus Prize one of the country’s richest literary awards. Previous winners include Saeed Jones, Lesley Nneka Amirah, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Ling Ma.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

8 Audiobooks Narrated by Adjoa Andoh

Don’t miss ROCK PAPER SCISSORS, the latest exciting domestic thriller audiobook from the queen of the killer twist, New York Times bestselling author Alice Feeney. Richard Armitage and Stephanie Racine, the dynamic narrator duo that brought you Feeney’s His & Hers, are back to deliver this new tale that will have listeners guessing from start to finish. Ten years of marriage. Ten years of secrets. And an anniversary they will never forget. Think you know the person you married? Think again. Download ROCK PAPER SCISSORS by Alice Feeney wherever audiobooks are sold.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Review

Romance novels to refuel your reading addiction

Reading has always been a pastime that I have thoroughly enjoyed, however, in the past few years, my ravenous appetite for literature has subsided. That was until I stumbled onto BookTok this summer. Unlike the New York Times Best Sellers list, BookTok has provided me with book recommendations curated by people I could relate to.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Booker Prize shortlist announced: A dazzling array of fiction to read now

The power of a great novel should not be underestimated. Books not only evoke imagination; they also take us to a completely new world, allow us to put ourselves in other people’s shoes and enrich our lives in ways that many other things are unable to do.This is why literary awards are an exciting time to discover new works of fiction and authors that you may otherwise not reach for. Whether it’s David Diop’s International Booker Prize-winning novel At Night All Blood Is Black (£7.20, Blackwells.co.uk) or this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction crowned title Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (£8.36,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theparisreview.org

The Novels of N. Scott Momaday

The Paris Review announced N. Scott Momaday as the recipient of the 2021 Hadada Award, presented each year to a “distinguished member of the writing community who has made a strong and unique contribution to literature.” To honor the multifariousness of Momaday’s achievements, the Daily is publishing a series of short essays devoted to his work. Today, Chelsea T. Hicks considers Momaday’s revolutionary novels, House Made of Dawn and The Ancient Child, which blend the conventions of American literary realism with the oral tradition of Kiowa storytelling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

