Schools disrupted by bomb threats Tuesday

Cullman Middle School and West Point Middle School were both evacuated Tuesday as authorities followed up on bomb threats made against the schools. In both cases, the schools were deemed safe and students and teachers returned to class.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made against West Point Middle School. In Cullman, this marks the third threat made against Cullman schools in the past month. Law enforcement is actively investigating the threats.

“We appreciate the quick response and work of Cullman Police and Cullman Middle School administrators to respond and handle this situation safely,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “The school board plans to pursue any and all charges possible when the culprit, or culprits, who have been calling in these threats is identified. It’s disruptive for students and staff, and obviously creates undue fear for students and employees already navigating a difficult school year during a pandemic.”

The Cullman County Courthouse was also evacuated Friday following an bomb threat. Threatening with a bomb or similar injurious device is far from a prank, said sheriff Matt Gentry; it’s a crime, he said, that can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years. “It falls under the category of making a terroristic threat, which is a felony offense,” said Gentry.

Whether a device is actually present has no bearing on the charge: an offender who causes an evacuation of a building, a school, or creates “other serious public inconvenience” by threatening violence, according to the law, will face prosecution for making a terrorist threat — a Class C felony — if apprehended.