New York, New Jersey Recovering From Flooding Due to Hurricane Ida

Clean up continues after Hurricane Ida made it’s way through the U.S. last week. Yesterday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that city officials will go door to door to ensure people in the city will get the federal relief benefits they need in order to recover from the storm. The announcement comes after President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the area which mean that ‘grants can go to individuals to help make up for damage that they have.’ According to New York Senator Chuck Schumer, it means the city can get reimbursed for all of it’s expenses and that small businesses can get loans if they were hurt as well.’ The President will travel to New York and New Jersey today to tour the impacts left behind. The Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Westchester are all under major disaster declaration. According to FEMA Director Deanne Criswell ‘individuals that live in those counties will be eligible for federal assistance through FEMA.’