Positive Cases of Covid-19 Surpass 40 Million Mark Total in United States

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reached over more than 40 million positive Covid-19 cases across the pandemic and more than 4 million of those were reported in the last month. The 40 million mark represents officially reported positive test results but experts believe that the actual number of cases could be much larger. As of yesterday, the U.S.’ seven-day average of new cases was over 137,000 daily which was over four times higher than labor day of last year, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Currently, 53% of the total population is fully vaccinated against the virus and according to the CDC, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho, Mississippi, and West Virginia have less than 40% of their populations vaccinated. Hospitals are also filling up across the south with Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas and Florida having less than 10% ICU capacity.

