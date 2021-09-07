6 Year Old Dies At Amusement Park in Colorado
A 6 year old girl was fatally injured while riding an amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs Colorado on Sunday. The child was vacationing with her family and visited the park according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. The girl was riding the park’s ‘Haunted Mine Drop’ which is described as the world’s first drop ride to go underground. The nature of the unidentified victim’s injuries has not been revealed but an autopsy is scheduled for this week.www.wfxb.com
