Protests

Officers Prepare for Rally Planned in Support of January 6 Protestors

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers and law enforcement officials are concerned about the possibility of violence and unrest on Capitol hill this month. Security preparations are in the works for the ‘Justice for J6’ rally planned on September 18th on Capitol grounds and according to sources familiar with the planning, decisions are underway about reinstalling the temporary fencing around the Capitol. During the ‘Justice 4 J6’ protest, hundreds of people are expected to protest outside of the Capitol in support of the January 6th rioters. D.C. Police will be fully activated and days off are canceled for all officers…civil disturbance units will also be on standby. Capitol police have also requested backup support from neighboring police departments in Maryland and Virginia in order to be fully prepared. Former Trump Campaign Staffer Matt Braynard the executive director of “Look Ahead America” planned the protest and said it will be ‘peaceful’ and that he wants members of extremist groups to stay away. Law enforcement will also be on their toes this weekend with the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

www.wfxb.com

