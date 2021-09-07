Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback John Reid promoted to 53-man roster
Shortly after the Seattle Seahawks traded a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for cornerback John Reid, they made him one of their final roster cuts. Seattle later added Reid to the practice squad, but his stint there was short-lived, and for good reason. Reid's agency Sportstars announced Tuesday he was promoted to the Seahawks' 53-man roster ahead of their Sunday opener at the Indianapolis Colts.247sports.com
