CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback John Reid promoted to 53-man roster

By Sam Marsdale
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after the Seattle Seahawks traded a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for cornerback John Reid, they made him one of their final roster cuts. Seattle later added Reid to the practice squad, but his stint there was short-lived, and for good reason. Reid's agency Sportstars announced Tuesday he was promoted to the Seahawks' 53-man roster ahead of their Sunday opener at the Indianapolis Colts.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Seahawks waive John Reid after trading for him last week

Cornerback John Reid didn’t have much of a chance to play for the Seahawks before it came time for the team to make a decision about whether to put him on the 53-man roster and he was unable to convince them to keep him on over the last week. The...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

TNT’s Seahawks 53-man roster projection: Tre Flowers, Rashaad Penny go opposite ways

And who is Pete Carroll going to keep as this year’s undrafted rookie free agent(s) to make the team? Because the coach has them every year. The Seahawks must cut their 80-man roster to 53 by 1 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, the NFL deadline to set the initial regular-season roster. We say “initial,” because it will change later Tuesday, and Wednesday, and up the opening game Sept. 12 at Indianapolis. That’s as Seattle’s coaches, scouts and personnel decision-makers sign other team’s released players and form their 16-man practice squad, after waivers on the final preseason cuts close Wednesday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#Jets#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Sportstars#D Lynn#Espn
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Trey Lance hit with injury ahead of regular season opener

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback battle has been one of the more interesting dramas of the NFL offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance have fought tooth and nail for the starting gig. However, it appears that Lance has been hit with a noticeable setback as the regular season approaches. According...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan talks 49ers’ CB options with Jason Verrett injured; Richard Sherman ‘always a possibility’

863 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Could Richard Sherman return to the San Francisco 49ers? Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't eliminating the possibility following the likely loss of starting cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that he fears Verrett suffered a torn ACL, ending the season again for the often-injured veteran cornerback.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns should get an apology from the NFL

Cleveland Browns football is back. Also back is the weekly tradition of a badly blown call followed by an apology from the NFL. America is built on the idea that the individual is uniquely qualified to make the best decision for their lives. This past weekend the NFL memorialized the 9/11 attacks of 2001. America was attacked and the individual citizens of this country rallied together to support those in need.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders had sobering warning for Detroit Lions [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline. Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline. Lewis gave Harrison a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy