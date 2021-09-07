Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback John Reid promoted to 53-man roster

And who is Pete Carroll going to keep as this year’s undrafted rookie free agent(s) to make the team? Because the coach has them every year. The Seahawks must cut their 80-man roster to 53 by 1 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, the NFL deadline to set the initial regular-season roster. We say “initial,” because it will change later Tuesday, and Wednesday, and up the opening game Sept. 12 at Indianapolis. That’s as Seattle’s coaches, scouts and personnel decision-makers sign other team’s released players and form their 16-man practice squad, after waivers on the final preseason cuts close Wednesday afternoon.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO