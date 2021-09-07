20th anniversary 9/11 memorial procession to take place Saturday in South County

LENOX — State Representative Williams “Smitty” Pignatelli (D–Lenox) has organized a memorial procession to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and thank Berkshire County first responders for their service to the community. The procession will begin promptly at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, from the MassDOT District 1 Office in Lenox and proceed through downtown Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, and Great Barrington, ending in Sheffield where there will be a lunch to honor the participants. The procession will include close to 30 vehicles including police cruisers, fire trucks, and first-response vehicles and more than 70 first responders. First responders from communities in the 4th Berkshire District, along with the Massachusetts State Police, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and Massachusetts Emergency Management, will be participating in the event.