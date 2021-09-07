Man Charged in Connection to Myrtle Beach Shooting
A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Ocean Boulevard early yesterday morning. Myrtle Beach Police Officers were called to the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. yesterday morning on reports of shots being fired. 29 year old Kyree Brown is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a dwelling. Authorities are investigating and anyone with information is being asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.www.wfxb.com
