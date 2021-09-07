Dominik Eberle: Added to Carolina's practice squad
The Panthers signed Eberle to their practice squad Monday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports. Eberle spent the 2020 campaign on the Raiders' practice squad and has yet to make his NFL debut. The Panthers traded for Ryan Santoso before the 53-man cutdown deadline and he will be the Week 1 starter for Carolina. Eberle will be the primary backup, but he likely won't be active unless Santoso is unable to suit up.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0