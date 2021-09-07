Alex Erickson: Added to Carolina's practice squad

The Panthers signed Erickson to their practice squad Monday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports. Erickson spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals before joining Houston this offseason. He failed to beat out Keke Coutee and Anthony Miller for a slot receiver role and now finds himself on Carolina's practice squad. The Panthers only kept five wideouts on their initial 53-man roster, so a promotion for Erickson could be likely if one of them goes down with an injury.