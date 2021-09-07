CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Citrus Springs Man Pleads Guilty To Producing Child Sex Abuse Images

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Ocala, Florida – Dustin Shane Sandiford (31, Citrus Springs) has pleaded guilty to using a minor to produce child sex abuse images. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in federal prison. He had been indicted on June 30, 2021. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2022.

