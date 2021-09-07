Police identify body found along Fanno Creek

He was Preston Joshua Vermillion, 46, of Wyoming; foul play not suspected but ME investigating cause of death.

Tigard police have identified the man whose body was discovered Thursday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, the body of Preston Joshua Vermillion, 46, of Wyoming

was discovered along a creek embankment. The state medical examiner found no signs of trauma related to his death but is still in the process of determining the cause of death.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, police say a man walked into the Tigard Police Department to report having discovered a body along the creek embankment behind the area of the 8900 block of Burham Street in Tigard.

Kelsey Anderson, a spokesperson for the Tigard Police Department, said it didn't appear Vermillion had been walking the trail, saying he had possibly been camping in the area.