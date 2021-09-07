Minecraft mod Mammoth is meant to allow more than 1000 players to play together
We’re probably not going to blow anyone’s mind with this revelation, but here it is: Making a lag-free environment for a bunch of people to play together in an MMO is actually really difficult. A lot of studios struggle with games precisely because of this. Minecraft is no exception when it comes to player counts… but the Mammoth mod is actually aiming to address precisely that by allowing more than a thousand players into the same server to play together with the game still functioning.massivelyop.com
