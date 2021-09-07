Minecraft mod Mammoth is meant to allow more than 1000 players to play together

Kaspersky has stopped 5.8 million malware attacks on users of bootleg versions of GTA 5, Minecraft, The Sims 4 and other games. Kaspersky released a comprehensive report on gaming threats during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company examined how malware was distributed, which game titles were most frequently used by cybercriminals and what types of threats were prevalent. The period from January 2020 to June 2021 was analyzed. Kaspersky stopped more than 5.8 million malware attacks during that time. The most popular PC titles used to spread malware are, in order: Minecraft, The Sims 4, PUBG, Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto V. For mobile devices they are: Minecraft, PUBG and Among Us. Kaspersky's methodology is based on the analysis of telemetry data provided by users using the company's products.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO