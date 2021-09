WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. listed four goals and milestones and four pillars when releasing its first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) report on Sept. 2. The goals and milestones are achieving 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index as an employer of choice for LGBTQ+ employees by the end of 2022, reaching industry benchmarks for inclusion and belonging indicators on the company’s employee engagement survey by the end of 2022, improving representation of women in management with a goal of gender balance by 2030, and improving representation of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) at the management level.

