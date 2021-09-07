Video: Here's Your First Explosive Look At Call Of Duty: Vanguard's Multiplayer
Activision has shared the first look at Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer, diving in-depth into the maps, modes and guns you'll be able to use at launch. Across 20 various maps set across the globe, players will have a wide variety of different locales to blow to bits with their buddies. The majority of the stream focused on various developers discussing changes for this year's iteration, which appears to be based on tactical gameplay. This involves destructible environments, tactical sprints and offering the player freedom in how they approach combat.www.purexbox.com
