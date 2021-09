PALMER — The Mat-Su Borough has been waiting over a decade to install pile sleeves on the deep draft dock at Port Mackenzie, but nearly had to delay the installation even further. Assemblyman George McKee moved to postpone Ordinance 21-088, which accepted $7590,129 in Federal Economic Development Administration monies matched with $1,897,548 in Borough funding to design and install pile sleeves on the deep draft dock as well as a roll on, roll off cargo ramp at Port Mackenzie. McKee moved to postpone the vote on 21-088 until December, after the November 5 Borough election. McKee cited the previously approved business development marketing plan passed by the Assembly and not yet completed for Port Mackenzie.

