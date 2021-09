“The cries that blame contend with a wailing that cannot be comforted.”. My friend who lives near a country highway in southern Wisconsin recently said those words after watching as caravans of buses headed north, carrying refugees from Afghanistan to Fort McCoy. While there, the refugees will wait for more permanent placements with the aid of resettlement agencies. The White House insists all of those coming into the country have gone through security vetting.

IMMIGRATION ・ 23 HOURS AGO