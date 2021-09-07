CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Takeaways from Rice game, what to make of targeting calls

wholehogsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas defeated Rice 38-17 in the season opener last Saturday. On today's episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Scottie Bordelon, Tom Murphy and Matt Jones discuss their takeaways from the game, as well as the targeting calls that cost Arkansas two players. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast via...

www.wholehogsports.com

Targeting Calls Forcing Arkansas to Continue Making Adjustments at Linebacker

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas started the season having to make some adjustments at linebacker because of targeting calls and it will continue this week. Arkansas played the first half without Hayden Henry on Saturday because of a targeting call against him in the Alabama game in 2020. Then Arkansas lost Grant Morgan very early in the first quarter on Saturday so Andrew Parker had to fill in. In the second half, Bumper Pool was called for targeting and will now miss the first half against Texas on Saturday. Sam Pittman was asked Monday if there is anything Arkansas can do to avoid getting those calls?
