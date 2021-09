FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A cold front will move toward the area tonight bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The best timing of these showers and storms for the Fort Wayne area will be between 6 PM and 10 PM. A line of thunderstorms will develop over Michigan and sweep through our area bringing strong gusty winds and brief heavy rain. The highest threat of severe weather will be to the northwest of Allen County.