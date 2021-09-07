CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Everything We Know About Justin Bieber's New Documentary

By editorial standards
NYLON
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber is back in the spotlight lately — his collaboration with The Kid Laroi, “Stay,” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, which he’ll be performing at the MTV VMAs to a live audience at New York’s Barclays Center. And now, he’s also got a brand new documentary in the works. Justin Bieber: Our World was announced by Amazon Studios today, with award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner at the helm behind the latest look into Bieber’s megastar life. Here’s everything we know about the film so far:

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Justin Bieber poses with wife Hailey and all 4 siblings in rare family pics

Justin Bieber’s Instagram account is filled with photos of himself alongside friends, musical collaborators and, of course, wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. But earlier this week, he treated his fans and followers to a truly rare sight. Behold the big family photo that includes all four of the Canadian pop star’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY

The complete VMAs winners' list including Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo

Marking its 40th anniversary, MTV kicked off its marquee event – the VMAs – with none other than the Queen of Pop herself. Madonna, who performed "Like A Virgin" at the first VMAs in 1984, made a surprise appearance on the Barclays Center stage in New York. While she didn’t perform, seeing her in person feeding off a live crowd was the electric opening we earned for after last year’s VMAs were forced to play out in front of a green screen.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans Spotted Hailey Bieber Freaking Out in Excitement Over Justin's VMAs Performance

The VMAs are back! I mean, they were also back last year but the show was largely pre-recorded and semi-virtual, so things weren't exactly the same. And whomst performed? That'd be Justin Bieber. But apparently he wasn't down to walk the red carpet this year (too busy getting into his performance overalls), which means we tragically didn't get any VMAs red carpet pics of him and Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Thanks Stormi, But Not Kylie Jenner, During VMAs Acceptance Speech As They Expect Baby #2

Uh, Travis Scott seemed to forget someone during his MTV VMAs. The ‘Franchise’ rapper gave love to his daughter, Stormi, but NOT her pregnant mother, Kylie Jenner!. After a year of social distancing and virtual performances, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards brought some surprises on Sunday (Sept. 12). Justin Bieber flew, Lil Nas X stripped, Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor almost fought, and Travis Scott forgot. Travis, 30, took home the Best Hip-Hop VMA for “Franchise,” his song with Young Thug and M.I.A. After collecting the Moonperson trophy, Travis went down a list of people to thank. “First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi [Webster],” he said before thanking his label and giving love to the fans. One person that Travis seemingly overlooked was Kylie Jenner – aka the woman currently pregnant with their second child. The omission was teased by fans online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Justin Bieber
Us Weekly

VMAs 2021: What You Didn’t See on TV

Fans didn’t see everything at the 2021 VMAs, but Us Weekly caught all the juicy details fans couldn’t watch on MTV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Between winning two Video Music Awards and opening the Sunday, September 12 show, Justin Bieber spent plenty of time soaking in the attention on stage — but he was still a doting husband offstage. He gave wife Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) a calf massage while they watched the show, which was hosted by Doja Cat.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Your Favorite Stars Slayed the Red Carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Photos!

Oh, what a night! Some of your favorite stars wowed the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12, in Brooklyn, New York. Although the VMAs weren’t canceled in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic made for a no-in-person ceremony. However, a year later, the biggest names in music are back together and better than ever! Fans can expect performances from host Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Chlöe Bailey of Chloe x Halle.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, a night of highlighting music and pop culture, opened on Sunday with Madonna paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary followed by Justin Bieber’s high-energy performance. “They said we wouldn’t last,” Madonna said. “But we’re still here.”. After Madonna pranced off stage, Bieber and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Amazon Studios#The Kid Laroi#Mtv#Obb Pictures#Bieber Time Films#Amazon Prime Video#Our World#Next Chapter
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Cheered on Justin Bieber at the VMAs

The Biebers arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in style. Ahead of Kacey Musgraves's performance of "Star-Crossed," Hailey Bieber stepped out onto the MTV stage in an elegant cream-colored turtleneck gown by Alaïa, worn with an equally elegant updo hairstyle. But before her official entrance, she could be spotted adorably cheering on husband Justin Bieber backstage during his first VMAs performance since 2015.
MUSIC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Justin Bieber to make triumphant return to MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years. Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. The awards show will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in New York after holding a mostly virtual show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thehendersonnews.com

Hailey Bieber, Travis Barker and Simone Biles among MTV VMAs presenters

Hailey Bieber, Travis Barker, Simone Biles and Billie Eilish are among the presenters at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021. The star-studded ceremony takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12, and the Doja Cat-hosted awards show will see major names handing out prizes on the night.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The 2021 MTV VMAs Opened With a Surprise Appearance by Madonna

The 2021 VMA’s kicked off with a surprise appearance from Madonna, perhaps the artist responsible for the most iconic moments in Video Music Award history. Madame X introduced Justin Bieber’s performance of “Ghost,” featuring The Kid LAROI. Bieber hadn’t performed at the VMAs in six years, and fans were intrigued/elated/destroyed by his choice to debut “Ghost” at the event. The song is speculated to be about Selena Gomez, who is too busy solving murders with Marty Short for this drama. Madonna was also there to tease her new Paramount+ concert film, Madame X, premiering October 8. The camera held on Mads’ yoga-toned ass as she walked off, reminding everyone who’s the real champ of MTV.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Here Are All the Winners of the 2021 MTV VMAs

It’s a busy week for the worlds of entertainment and fashion, with the 2021 MTV VMAs happening just a day before the Met Gala. Hosted by Doja Cat, the awards ceremony is currently being held at the Barclays Center in NYC with a star-studded guest list including names like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and more.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy