Millions of jobless workers are set to lose critical unemployment benefits, and neither Congress nor the Biden administration seem prepared to do anything about it. Despite the ongoing threat posed by the highly transmissible Delta variant, the White House and Democratic lawmakers have provided no indication that they plan to prevent several pandemic-related unemployment programs from expiring on September 6, 2021, which—in a cruel irony—happens to be Labor Day.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO