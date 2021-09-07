CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Healthcare, financials stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; DS Smith outperforms

By Reuters
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Sept 7 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by healthcare stocks and brokerages, while DS Smith jumped to the top of the index after an upbeat trading update. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) fell 0.5% and marked its worst session in nearly three weeks, as...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Is it time to buy gold? WGC says September has high confidence level

The World Gold Council (WGC) rarely comments on when it is best to buy or sell gold, but its recent report highlighted September as one of the most opportune times to purchase the precious metal. “September has been one of the strongest months historically for the price of gold, and...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold edges up as stock market bulls become more cautious

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are mildly up in midday U.S. trading Monday, due in part to U.S....
MARKETS
kitco.com

Brevan Howard expands further into crypto as institutional interest jumps

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Brevan Howard said on Monday that it was expanding its crypto business, the latest sign that institutional interest in the asset class is gaining momentum. Brevan, more famous for its bets on macroeconomic trends, has been among the most high-profile of major hedge...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
J.p. Morgan
ShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: WH Smith, Babcock make gains

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.3% at 23,796.67 in afternoon trade on Monday. Babcock was among the gainers after agreeing to sell its 15.4% stake in AirTanker Holdings Limited to Equitix Investment Management for £126m. WH Smith was also in the black after US activist investor Causeway took a 9%...
STOCKS
kitco.com

U.S. equity funds face outflows on growth concerns -Lipper

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds faced an outflow in the week to Sept. 8, on concerns the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could slow economic growth and uncertainty over the timeline for the Federal Reserve to pull back its accommodative policies. Data from Lipper showed U.S. equity...
STOCKS
Reuters

European stocks snap 4-day losing streak as oil, banks rise

Sept 13 (Reuters) - European stocks ended higher for the first time in five days on Monday, as oil, banks and utility shares gained on hopes that a strong euro zone economic recovery would outweigh risks from a global slowdown. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was up 0.3% after...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Global stock markets slip on inflation, tax and regulation worries

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - World stock markets edged lower on Monday on inflation worries, as well as tax and regulatory pressures on the world's biggest companies. Leading Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are seeking to raise the tax rate on corporations to 26.5%, up from the current 21%. NL1N2QF12B.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Health Care#European Stocks#Healthcare#Reuters#Glaxosmithkline#Tp Icap Group Plc#The Federal Reserve#Aj Bell#British#Caesars Entertainment#Meggitt Plc#Transdigm#Uttaresh
kitco.com

Gold inverted head-n-shoulders suggests $2000+ is next upside target

After a moderately strong rebound from the $1675 lows in early August, Gold has clearly started to set up the Right Shoulder of what appears to be an Inverted Head-and-Shoulders pattern. The recent weakness in the US Dollar suggests any breakdown in the US Dollar below $91.70 will likely prompt a new bullish price advance in Gold targeting highs above $1900 and likely attempt to reach $2100 or higher.
MARKETS
ShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Royal Mail rallies; AB Foods retreats

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,076.34 in afternoon trade on Monday. Royal Mail was the standout gainer following news that the Post Office will begin handling packages for Amazon. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Since its May peaks, Royal Mail shares have declined over 15% over concerns...
STOCKS
kitco.com

U.S. dollar rises to two-week high as Fed taper view builds

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies on Monday, as investors continued to price in expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its asset purchases sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The dollar...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.S. dollar rises vs most currencies as Fed taper talk gathers pace

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a two-week peak against a basket of currencies on Monday, bolstered by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its asset purchases by the end of the year despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The greenback, however, came off its...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
investing.com

Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 lower; JD Sports scales new peak

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, dragged by heavyweight metals and banking stocks, while JD Sports Fashion jumped to the top of the index after reporting strong earnings. The blue-chip index fell 0.6%, with miners and banking stocks dropping 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively. [MET/L]. Miners Rio Tinto (LON:RIO), Anglo...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold sees price declines amid quieter marketplace

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as risk aversion has receded a bit early this week amid a calm trading environment at present. The safe-haven metals bulls need a fundamental spark to jumpstart price rallies. October gold futures were last down $9.70 at $1,782.60. December Comex silver was last down $0.321 at $23.475 an ounce.
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares inch lower as Reliance drags; inflation in focus

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries after the conglomerate delayed the launch of a low-cost smartphone it is developing with Google, with investors awaiting key inflation data due later in the day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Modest price pressure on gold as USDX rebounding

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday, as buyers are timid to start the trading week due in part to the recent good rebound in the U.S. dollar index. October gold futures were last down $2.30 at $1,787.60. December Comex silver was last down $0.34 at $23.555 an ounce.
MARKETS
Reuters

Financials, commodity stocks boost FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Sept 13 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index rose on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight financial and commodity stocks, while Associated British Foods slipped to the bottom of the index following an earnings update.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Copper will still outperform gold in the near-term - Kai Hoffmann

Why buy gold when the S&P 500 has consistently rallied, and other base metals will likely do better in the medium-term outlook?. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy