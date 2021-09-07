CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POSTPONED: Dinosaur Jr.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the rise Covid cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having at the moment, Dinosaur Jr. will postpone the first leg of their fall tour, September 10th through October 2nd. In the hope that conditions improve in the coming weeks, the band intends to proceed with the November 2021 and all 2022 dates as planned. Please stay tuned for information on the rescheduled September dates and please visit point of purchase to inquire about your tickets.

