Northern Ireland will attempt to put together a run of three straight wins for the first time in two years, when they face Switzerland on Wednesday.A victory over Lithuania last week kick-started their World Cup qualification hopes, but there’s little margin for error as Northern Ireland currently sit fourth in the five-nation group, three points off their second-placed opponents.Beating Estonia in a weekend friendly was a further boost to Ian Baraclough’s side, who will again face Switzerland - away from home - in their next qualifier during the October international break.The Swiss themselves beat Greece in a friendly last week,...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO