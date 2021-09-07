Construction to begin this fall on critical trail connection in the Heights

The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce has announced an incorporation education forum for Sept. 15 at The Woodlands Resort, located at 2301 N. Millbend Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release, the forum will provide an educational opportunity with a panel of speakers on the topic of incorporation for members of the chamber and the community. The panel is set to include Gordy Bunch, chair of The Woodlands Township board; James Noack, Montgomery County Precinct 3 commissioner; and Jim Carman, president of the Houston region of The Howard Hughes Corp.

