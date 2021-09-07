CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Construction to begin this fall on critical trail connection in the Heights

By Shawn Arrajj
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Construction will begin this fall on a parks project in the Heights that involves connecting the Missouri Kansas Texas trail with the White Oak Bayou Greenway. Houston City Council approved the contract for the project at an Aug. 31 meeting in an effort to fill in a missing link, District C Council Member Abbie Kamin said in a press release. The 850-foot connection will also improve safety for people who use the popular hike and bike trails, she said.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

CLOSURE UPDATE: West University, Bellaire cancel council meetings, close facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

The cities of West University Place and Bellaire have closed all public city facilities and canceled their Monday, Sept. 13, City Council meetings, ahead of anticipated heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas. Both cities closed their facilities at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 for nonessential services through Tuesday, Sept. 14,...
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lake Houston, Lake Conroe lowered ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Lake Houston and Lake Conroe had their water levels lowered ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas’ anticipated effect on the Greater Houston area. Just after 2 p.m. Sept. 13, the San Jacinto River Authority, which manages Lake Conroe’s water levels, reported on its website that the lake was approximately 1 foot below conservation pool. The river authority tweeted that it anticipated 4-10 inches of rainfall from Nicholas.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

South Montgomery County cities, The Woodlands Township plan budgets to bring in more property tax revenue

Following the challenges of a full year of the coronavirus pandemic, revenues in the cities of Shenandoah and Oak Ridge North as well as in The Woodlands Township were expected to be higher in fiscal year 2021-22 than in FY 2020-21. However, none of the three governing entities adopted a no-new-revenue tax rate, although sales tax revenue grew overall.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Offices at Vintage Marketplace now open on Louetta Road

Located at 10109 Louetta Road, The Offices at Vintage Marketplace—an office condo project from Read King Commercial Real Estate—is complete and open for purchase. The facility totals 9,000 square feet, with each office space taking up 2,250 square feet and selling for $595,000. Each office space includes a conference room, break room, restroom and three individual offices. Construction of this project began in the fourth quarter of 2020 and concluded in June. 713-782-9000. www.read-king.com.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Heights#Houston City Council#In The Heights#White Oak Bayou#District C Council#Mkt#The Houston Parks Board
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery, Willis ISDs closed Sept. 14

Montgomery and Willis ISDs will be closed Sept. 14 as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches, the districts announced in an email late Sept. 13. Officials with both districts said they anticipate the districts to reopen Wednesday, Sept. 15. Anna joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in May 2016 after graduating...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Local districts, colleges close before storm

Several local districts and colleges have closed as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches Houston. Clear Creek ISD announced the evening of Sept. 12 all campuses would be closed Sept. 13 to allow families and staff to prepare for the storm. All evening activities were canceled as well, including CCISD’s workshop, which will be rescheduled.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Houston

Parking rules under review in Midtown area

Houston officials are mulling a series of parking policy changes in Midtown, some of which may reduce congestion in the popular nightlife and dining destination. The city has been studying the area’s parking demand and pricing since January, according to Maria Irshad, assistant director in the Houston Administrative and Regulatory Affairs Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Spring ISD to close Sept. 14 due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Spring ISD schools will be closed Sept. 14 due to anticipated inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicholas, district officials announced at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13. SISD offices will also be closed Sept. 14, according to the district’s website. On Sept. 13, classes will be held normally, but after-school activities have been canceled. District leaders are monitoring the storm and plan to post further updates on the SISD website and social media pages.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County ESD 10 to hold community meetings to discuss department, its transition

Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 leaders agreed to hold three community meetings throughout October at its Sept. 9 board of commissioners meeting. The board is holding the meetings to introduce residents to the department, help residents understand its transition and meet the firefighters. “ESD No. 10 recognizes there...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce announces incorporation education forum

The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce has announced an incorporation education forum for Sept. 15 at The Woodlands Resort, located at 2301 N. Millbend Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release, the forum will provide an educational opportunity with a panel of speakers on the topic of incorporation for members of the chamber and the community. The panel is set to include Gordy Bunch, chair of The Woodlands Township board; James Noack, Montgomery County Precinct 3 commissioner; and Jim Carman, president of the Houston region of The Howard Hughes Corp.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clear Lake gas leak causes shelter-in-place order at 4 Clear Creek ISD campuses

A gas line break at the intersection of Ramada Drive and Diana Lane on Sept. 8 has forced the closure of several Bay Area office, government and school buildings. Clear Creek ISD and the Harris County Constable Precinct 8 office reported the leak around midday, according to reporting from ABC13 and an email from CCISD's safe and secure schools department. The Houston Fire Department is on the scene of the leak, and both the cause and the repair timeline are unclear as of noon Sept. 8.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy