Construction to begin this fall on critical trail connection in the Heights
Construction will begin this fall on a parks project in the Heights that involves connecting the Missouri Kansas Texas trail with the White Oak Bayou Greenway. Houston City Council approved the contract for the project at an Aug. 31 meeting in an effort to fill in a missing link, District C Council Member Abbie Kamin said in a press release. The 850-foot connection will also improve safety for people who use the popular hike and bike trails, she said.communityimpact.com
