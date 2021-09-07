CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
43einhalb Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Exclusive adidas ZX 10000 “Joint Path”

By Jovani Hernandez
Cover picture for the articleGermany’s 43einhalb opened its doors in 2011, serving fresh footwear, apparel and a sense of community to the local people of Hesse. Throughout the last 10 years, the boutique has expanded its “brick-and-mortar” presence, as well as its digital footprint. One of the partners that’s followed along all the way has been adidas, which has recently previewed another special collaboration with the Fulda-based brand.

