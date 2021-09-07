43einhalb Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Exclusive adidas ZX 10000 “Joint Path”
Germany’s 43einhalb opened its doors in 2011, serving fresh footwear, apparel and a sense of community to the local people of Hesse. Throughout the last 10 years, the boutique has expanded its “brick-and-mortar” presence, as well as its digital footprint. One of the partners that’s followed along all the way has been adidas, which has recently previewed another special collaboration with the Fulda-based brand.sneakernews.com
