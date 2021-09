Imagine receiving a serious diagnosis of cancer. Gut Punch, can't breathe, cold sweat and in an instant, you are transported to a place where you feel all alone in a big, dank, dark, fearful, world. If you have them around, family and friends close in to provide love and support and that helps. But as your color fades, your weight drops, and your hair falls out from harsh toxic medicine, what you really need is someone or someplace that knows EXACTLY what you are feeling and what you are going through. That place is Yakima's Wellness House.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO