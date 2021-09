If you have a big Twitter following and use the app often, you may be able to monetize your content with their new Super Follows program. Social media platforms are finding new ways to help online creators monetize their content, and Twitter is no exception. The company recently launched a new feature that will allow some users to make money by posting subscriber-only content. This new feature is designed for Twitter users who post regularly and have high follower counts. At this time, access is limited. Find out more about this exciting news.

