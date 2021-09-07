CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Hartford Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Distributing Synthetic Opioids on Federal Supervised Release

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that SETH WATSON, 36, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny in Hartford to 84 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing synthetic opioids and violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior federal conviction.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Bristol Man Sentenced on Drug and Gun Charges

ABINGDON, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia man was sentenced last week to 21 and a-half years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, Paul D. Crone, 56, conspired with others to traffic approximately 45 kilograms...
BRISTOL, VA
Shore News Network

Federal prosecutions target illegal firearms possession, drugs

SAVANNAH, GA: At least seven defendants face federal charges including those for illegally possessing firearms after separate indictments by a U.S. District Court grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent court action against others includes guilty pleas and criminal sentences. The cases are being investigated in collaboration...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
New Britain, CT
Shore News Network

Boston Woman Sentenced for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Marijuana Enterprise

BOSTON – A Boston woman was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 for her role in a marijuana delivery service that operated in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018. Tatiana Fridkes, a/k/a Sonya, 34, of Mattapan, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served and two years of supervised release. Fridkes was also ordered to pay restitution of $82,000. On Sept. 23, 2020, Fridkes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.
BOSTON, MA
Shore News Network

Couple indicted for harboring undocumented noncitizens

COVINGTON, Ky. – A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led investigation resulted in a federal indictment against two Kentucky residents for harboring undocumented noncitizens. The announcement was made by HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr, and the acting U.S. Attorney for...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Shore News Network

Ordering Silencers Delivers Federal Prison Sentence

DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Ronald Allen Grace Jr., age 54, of Arvada, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for possessing an unregistered silencer. According to the plea agreement, federal law enforcement intercepted two packages containing firearm sound suppressors, commonly...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Connecticut State Police#Fbi#Heroin
Shore News Network

Kuna Man Sentenced to Prison After Receiving Drugs in the Mail That He Intended to Distribute

BOISE – Daniel Jake Keller, 36, of Kuna, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Keller to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Keller was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on March 10, 2021. He pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2021.
BOISE, ID
Shore News Network

Seven More Charged for Involvement in Staged Automobile Accident Scheme

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the August 26, 2021 Indictment of ASHLEY McGOWAN (“McGOWAN”), age 35; LERTRICE JOHNSON (“L. JOHNSON”), age 45; DAVIENQUE JOHNSON (“D. JOHNSON”), age 27; HERBERT ALLEN (“ALLEN”), age 36, TROYLYNN BROWN (“T. BROWN”), age 34; DION RIDLEY (“RIDLEY”), age 22; and JARVIS BROWN (“J. BROWN”), age 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana. These seven defendants were charged in a four-count federal indictment. All of the defendants were charged in count one (1) with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. McGOWAN, L. JOHNSON, and D. JOHNSON were charged in count two (2) with Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. ALLEN, T. BROWN, RIDLEY, and J. BROWN were charged in counts three (3) and four (4) with Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of five (5) years for Count 1 and twenty (20) years as to Counts 2-4. Upon their release from prison, each defendant can be placed on a term of supervised release for up to five (5) years and fined up to $250,000.00 per count. The defendants must pay a mandatory $100 special assessment cost for each count of conviction. Today’s Indictment brings the total of defendants charged in this federal probe into the staging of accidents with tractor-trailers to 40.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shore News Network

Methamphetamine Trafficker Sentenced in Federal Court

SHREVEPORT, La. – Henry A. Wright, 42, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 48 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced. Henry A. Wright was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Shore News Network

Martinsburg woman admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Tinesha Joann Burrows, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Burrows, 37, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Heroin.” Burrows admitted to working...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Shore News Network

El Paso Businesswoman Arrested for Health Care Fraud

EL PASO – An El Paso businesswoman and her nephew were arrested today on criminal charges for their alleged roles in committing health care fraud. According to court documents, Zenia Chavez, 45, and Raul Alejandro Fuentes, 23, of El Paso, conspired together to commit health care fraud. Chavez is the owner and Fuentes is an employee of Nursemind Home Health, Inc. (Nursemind), which provides hospice care services. The defendants sought out people in boarding homes and senior living facilities for enrollment in a Nursemind hospice program although they did not need hospice care or have a terminal illness. The defendants then created false and fraudulent medical records for the individuals, forged health personnel signatures, and submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare. In addition, Chavez is also charged with offering kickbacks for client referrals to Nursemind.
HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy