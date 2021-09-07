Hartford Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Distributing Synthetic Opioids on Federal Supervised Release

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the August 26, 2021 Indictment of ASHLEY McGOWAN (“McGOWAN”), age 35; LERTRICE JOHNSON (“L. JOHNSON”), age 45; DAVIENQUE JOHNSON (“D. JOHNSON”), age 27; HERBERT ALLEN (“ALLEN”), age 36, TROYLYNN BROWN (“T. BROWN”), age 34; DION RIDLEY (“RIDLEY”), age 22; and JARVIS BROWN (“J. BROWN”), age 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana. These seven defendants were charged in a four-count federal indictment. All of the defendants were charged in count one (1) with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. McGOWAN, L. JOHNSON, and D. JOHNSON were charged in count two (2) with Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. ALLEN, T. BROWN, RIDLEY, and J. BROWN were charged in counts three (3) and four (4) with Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of five (5) years for Count 1 and twenty (20) years as to Counts 2-4. Upon their release from prison, each defendant can be placed on a term of supervised release for up to five (5) years and fined up to $250,000.00 per count. The defendants must pay a mandatory $100 special assessment cost for each count of conviction. Today’s Indictment brings the total of defendants charged in this federal probe into the staging of accidents with tractor-trailers to 40.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO