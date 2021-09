Oregon shocked Ohio State on Saturday at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, shaking up the College Football Playoff picture in a big way. Now the Buckeyes and third-year head coach Ryan Day will likely need to win out to have a chance at making the CFB Playoff, while Oregon and the Pac-12 are in solid shape to return to the event after a long hiatus. Not to mention, Oregon was without star edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux. Ohio State’s defense struggled badly, and the Buckeyes could get a bigger test than expected in the Big Ten East Division with Penn State playing well so far.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO