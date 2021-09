Not going to lie to you. Searching for a job is stressful. You're putting yourself out there, going on interviews, and then being forced to play the waiting game. Sometimes you'll receive your yes or no quickly and other times it takes months. Don't allow outside energy to throw you off your game. A nice trick, yoga. There is something about slowing down your breathing and focusing on stretching your body that truly takes you out of whatever state you are currently in. Don't knock it before you try it.

