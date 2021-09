WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health/SJMH in Lewis County has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. The hospital, located in Weston, is continuing to care for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as patients with other ailments needing medical attention. Though the number of COVID-19 patients is not where it was last year at this time, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health/SJMH Kevin Stalnaker said staff expects that to change, and change soon.

