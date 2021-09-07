CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo School boys water polo team has coach feeling good

Mountain View Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Menlo School boys water polo team enters a big week of competition with the momentum of a season-opening 13-8 victory over visiting Acalanes on Saturday. The Knights open West Catholic Athletic League play with a game at Serra on Wednesday and then hosts the 23rd annual Scott Roche Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

