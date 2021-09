Leonard Korir has won the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race 20K three times. In 2017, he came in second place by less than a second to one of his idol’s, Galen Rupp. This Labor Day Korir will run the race for the fifth time and while winning is still his goal, this year he’s using the 20K race as a preparation for his transition into competing in the marathon next season with hopes of achieving his longtime goal of winning a marathon.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO