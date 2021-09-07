High Fat Diets Break the Body Clock in Rats, and This Might Be the Underlying Cause of Obesity

If your internal biological clock is out of whack, taking prebiotics may help. Prebiotics are dietary compounds, which serve as food for good gut bacteria. Not to be confused with probiotics, prebiotics are found in many fibrous foods– including leeks, artichokes, and onions. Studies with rats have shown that those raised on prebiotic-infused chow slept better and were more resilient to some of the physical effects of acute stress. Researchers say that ingesting prebiotics meant the animals hosted more good bacteria, which in turn produced something called metabolites that protected them from something akin to jet lag. Clinical trials are currently happening to determine if prebiotics could have similar effects on humans. One researcher adds, “If you are happy and healthy and in balance, you do not need to go inject a bunch of stuff with a prebiotic in it. But if you know you are going to come into a challenge, you could take a look at some of the prebiotics that are available. Just realize that they are not customized yet, so it might work for you but it won’t work for your neighbor.”

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO