Mental Health

What’s the Missing Link in Psychotherapy?

By Professor Nigel MacLennan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince shortly after Darwin’s world-changing book, researchers have been identifying the evolutionary links between species. When they cannot yet show lineage, the omission is described as a ‘missing link’ until such times as the genetic bridge can be demonstrated. Is there a missing link equivalent in psychotherapy? If so, what...

UK’s First Narcissistic Abuse Recovery Coach Shares Her Journey to Recovery and Healing

Hating herself, racked with chronic anxiety and suicidal thoughts, and feeling utterly worthless, Ronia Fraser’s relationship was literally killing her. ‘I thought I was losing my mind,’ confessed Ronia. ‘I didn’t recognise the person looking back at me in the mirror. And even worse, the people around me started to believe I was crazy. I reached a point where I knew that if I didn’t get away now, I wouldn’t be alive in a few weeks.’
MENTAL HEALTH
5 Tips for Staying Emotionally Healthy During the Pandemic

If there’s one thing that most people can agree about the pandemic, it’s that we are living in a time of uncertainty and stress. The fear of you or your loved ones falling ill at any time coupled with social distancing measures can leave you feeling downright helpless. Most of us are anxious to get back to the way life was only a few short years ago.
MENTAL HEALTH
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Infected with COVID? This simple treatment could help keep you out of the hospital

If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies. Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mental Health
Health
Take This Finger Test To See If You Have Lung Cancer Risk

Cancer Research UK, a cancer research and awareness charity, is encouraging people at home to do a simple finger test. Reportedly, the finger test will reveal the early signs of lung cancer. The charity encourages people to do the finger test because lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer and the deadliest.
WEIGHT LOSS
6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Next Treatment for COVID-19 Could Already Be at Your Local Pharmacy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from the University of Michigan reveals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
6 COVID Mistakes That Could Cost You Your Life

Contrary to health officials' best hopes, the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from over. The highly contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rate means that daily cases have surged to highs not seen since last fall. That means COVID is a clear and present danger to your health—and in some cases, your life. Read on to find out about six COVID mistakes that can be fatal. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Common Hypertension Drug May Help Treat Severe COVID-19

Approximately 14–33% of individuals with a SARS-CoV-2 infection develop severe illness, and about two-thirds of those with severe illness develop ARDS. ARDS involves injury to the lung tissue due to inflammation and the accumulation of fluid in the alveoli, the air sacs in the lungs where the exchange of gases occurs with blood vessels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
When Is a Person With COVID-19 Most Infectious?

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research delivers an answer to a burning question: When are COVID-19 patients most infectious?. The answer? Two days before and three days after they develop symptoms. The findings highlight the importance of rapid testing and quarantine if someone is feeling sick, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Free COVID-19 treatment reduces hospitalizations by 70%

SAN ANTONIO – Regeneron. No, it’s not the title of the next big superhero franchise. It’s the name of the company behind the monoclonal antibody treatment (REGEN-COV) used to treat COVID-19. Mention it to your doctor and you can receive a referral for a treatment which studies show reduces hospitalization by 70 percent. Another study, published on Aug 4 by the New England Journal of Medicine, concluded that "REGEN-COV prevented symptomatic Covid-19 and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in previously uninfected household contacts of infected persons. Among the participants who became infected, REGEN-COV reduced the duration of symptomatic disease and the duration of a high viral load."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
How long does immunity last after having COVID?

After testing positive for COVID-19, most people then have detectable antibodies. But experts say the protection they get after having the virus is still less than when people get vaccinated. Here is a breakdown of how this works, especially as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the nation. Does...
PUBLIC HEALTH

