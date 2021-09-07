CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US over-the-horizon capabilities robust, but use requires ‘strategic refinement,’ experts say

By James Webb
MilitaryTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 29, days after a suicide attack that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. troops, the Defense Department carried out a drone strike it claimed intercepted a car bomb targeting Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to DoD officials, “significant” secondary explosions confirmed a successful over-the-horizon strike on a legitimate target. But several civilians were killed in the attack, leading to questions about the Biden administration’s aim to lean on an “over-the-horizon” approach to fight terrorism in places such as Afghanistan.

thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
MILITARY
State
Washington State
New York Post

US troops’ rage at their leaders will grow unless there’s deep reform

Our military’s civilian leadership is corrupt and incompetent. The brass commands respect neither among the citizenry nor the forces it commands. Mid-level officers are in a rage — a dangerous phenomenon that in many other nations triggers insurrections and coups. Blessedly, our institutions retain enough strength to prevent such outcomes...
MILITARY
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
Popular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Afghan American woman’s escape highlights secretive CIA role in Kabul rescues

Five days after Afghanistan’s fall, Shaqaiq Birashk, holed up in her Kabul apartment, was contacted by a stranger offering to have her picked up and escorted to the airport for evacuation. The man claimed to work for the U.S. government, said Birashk, an American citizen who, until the Taliban’s takeover, worked on a USAID project.
MILITARY
New York Post

Trump warns Taliban-seized US weapons will be given to China, Russia

Former President Donald Trump is warning that the massive stockpile of US weapons abandoned by the Biden administration in Afghanistan and seized by the Taliban will likely end up in the hands of Russia and China to be reverse-engineered — blasting the withdrawal as “the most embarrassing event in the history of our country.”
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Airborne soldiers are testing the Army’s newest squad fighting vehicle

Soldiers with the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions recently kicked the tires of the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The ISV is being brought into the ground vehicle fleet to give ground-pounders a break, helping them cover terrain in a small insertion vehicle rather than hoofing the entire journey by foot.
FORT BRAGG, NC
MilitaryTimes

US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sailor killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously promoted, according to the Navy. And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts. The 13 troops were...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing honored at vigil

A Utah Marine who died in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport was a young boy when the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 happened, but he already knew he wanted to serve in the military, his family said. Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, was remembered Aug. 29 at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

