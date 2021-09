The Grand Junction Fire Department marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in a very special way. It's been an emotional weekend for Americans as we remember and reflect on the horrific events of September 11, 2001, and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the dreadful attack on America. I'm not ashamed to say tears were streaming down my face as I watched the broadcast of the reading of the names of the individuals who lost their lives in the attack.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO