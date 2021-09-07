CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Supreme Court declines to hear CU transparency appeal, takes up school attendance impasse

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal challenging the University of Colorado's refusal to reveal the names of candidates during its 2019 presidential search. A lower court had previously found the university was not obligated under the law to make the semifinalists' identities public, and the justices'...

