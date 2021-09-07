CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists focus on tip site in protesting Texas abortion law

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Young people on social media are protesting Texas’ new law banning most abortions by focusing on a website established by the state’s largest anti-abortion group that takes tips on violations. They’ve shared advice on how to flood the Texas Right to Life site with fake information, memes and prank photos. It’s an online activism tactic that comes naturally to a generation that came of age in the internet era. The law that took effect this month prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant.

