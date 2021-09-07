Dell XPS 15 vs Surface Laptop 4 15-inch: Which should you buy?

Everyone has different criteria when choosing a new laptop, and even the best laptops aren’t all the same. Some need more power for intensive tasks like gaming, and others want something they can take to school or work every day. But for many, one of the primary deciding factors is the screen size. While some may be happy with a 13 inch display, others (such as myself) prefer the additional real estate of bigger laptops. If you’re looking for a 15 inch laptop, two of the best options you can find today are the Dell XPS 15 and the Surface Laptop 4.