B. Riley Grows Wealth Management Division with Addition of Christopher Michelsen in New York

The advisors who are joining Cresset’s Denver office are Kevin McGuire, Vanessa Ramich, Sarah Burney, Jake Schwinn, and Dan Biondi. DENVER – Sept. 9, 2021 — Further expanding its presence in the Rockies region, Cresset Asset Management (“Cresset”) has hired five experienced advisors from J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Those advisors are Kevin McGuire, Vanessa Ramich, Sarah Burney, and Jake Schwinn, CFA, who all hold the role of Managing Director, Wealth Advisor. Dan Biondi joins Cresset as Associate Director, Wealth Advisor. All of the advisors have started with Cresset, with the exception of McGuire, who will begin on Sept. 14, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO