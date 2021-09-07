B. Riley Grows Wealth Management Division with Addition of Christopher Michelsen in New York
20-year Veteran Financial Advisor Joins Firm as Managing Director, Investments. – B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY)(“B. Riley”) today announced that Christopher Michelsen has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investments with B. Riley Wealth Management. Michelsen was previously associated with UBS Private Wealth Management where he managed approximately $140 million in client assets. He joins B. Riley with his associate, Jennifer Columbia, who was also previously with UBS. They are based in the firm’s midtown office location at 299 Park Avenue in New York, NY.www.advisorhub.com
Comments / 0