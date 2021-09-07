Air Canada Resumes Rouge Service
Air Canada low-cost carrier subsidiary Rouge has resumed operations for the first time since pausing operations in February, the carrier announced. Service between Toronto and each Las Vegas, Orlando and Regina, Saskatchewan, resumed on Tuesday. Additional service will restart later this month, including flights to Tampa and Cancun. The carrier also will be introducing nine Airbus A321 aircraft into its fleet later this fall with a new cabin interior design.www.businesstravelnews.com
