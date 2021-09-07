CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Air Canada Resumes Rouge Service

By Michael B. Baker
businesstravelnews.com
 8 days ago

Air Canada low-cost carrier subsidiary Rouge has resumed operations for the first time since pausing operations in February, the carrier announced. Service between Toronto and each Las Vegas, Orlando and Regina, Saskatchewan, resumed on Tuesday. Additional service will restart later this month, including flights to Tampa and Cancun. The carrier also will be introducing nine Airbus A321 aircraft into its fleet later this fall with a new cabin interior design.

www.businesstravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
manofmany.com

Qantas Confirms International Flights Will Resume in December

In a blockbuster announcement, Australian airline Qantas has confirmed that international flights are set to resume on 18 December 2021. According to Yahoo Finance, six international routes will take off from that date, with a further five to launch the following day. Come December, Aussie will be able to travel to London, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Singapore, pending border restrictions lifting.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Air Canada Reportedly Eyeing December Australia Return

Air Canada plans to resume flights between Vancouver and Sydney in mid-December. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Qantas saying it intends to resume flying the route before Christmas. Four flights a week to Sydney from mid-December. As reported in Executive Traveller on Tuesday, an Air Canada Boeing...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Vistara’s CEO Moves To Senior Position At Singapore Airlines

On Tuesday, India’s full-service carrier Vistara announced that the company’s CEO Leslie Thng will move to Singapore Airlines from January 1, 2022. The airline’s CCO (Chief Commercial Officer) Vinod Kannan will replace Thng as the new CEO. The announcement comes just days before the Tata Group, a majority shareholder of Vistara, is supposed to place a final bid in an attempt to acquire the national carrier Air India.
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Launches Two-Week Sale on Fall Flights

Southwest Airlines is offering fall flights from under $100 roundtrip this September. The low-cost carrier's latest sale runs Monday, September 13 through September 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT and discounted seats are available on continental U.S. travel; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii; interisland Hawaii travel and international travel between October 4 and December 15, 2021. Meanwhile, travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid October 4 through December 9, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A321#Interior Design
businesstravelnews.com

'Jet Airways 2.0' Plans to Take Flight in 2022

India's Jet Airways could return to the skies by early next year, according to an investor consortium that is pulling the carrier out of insolvency. "Jet Airways 2.0" plans to begin domestic operations, starting with service between Delhi and Mumbai, in the first quarter of 2022, according to Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, consisting of Dubai-based Jalan and London-based Kalrock Capital. Short-haul international operations would follow in the back half of 2022.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

The Most Notable New Airline Routes This Week

Welcome to our sixth routes newsletter, full of the latest colorful photos of a selection of new routes and route relaunches. Like what you see? Sign up and receive it in your email inbox every week. Have any celebratory photos from the past week you’d like us to include in the next edition? Please send them to James Pearson (james@simpleflying.com).
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

12 Air India Airbus Narrowbodies Grounded Over Lack Of Engines

India’s cash-strapped national carrier Air India is struggling to get some of its narrowbody A320s up in the air. The news comes just days before the airline is expected to receive final bids for privatization. From flight delays to non-payment of debt, Air India has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The latest report of aircraft grounding doesn’t help the carrier, particularly when it’s so close to moving towards private ownership. Let’s find out more.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
kfgo.com

India’s Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in first quarter of 2022

(Reuters) -Jet Airways will resume domestic operations by the first quarter of 2022, an investor consortium, whose resolution plan was approved by India’s bankruptcy court earlier this year, said on Monday. Once India’s biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Welcome Back: British Airways Resumes Montreal and Vancouver

British Airways has resumed flying to the Canadian cities of Montreal and Vancouver. This is because Canada is now on the UK’s green list – meaning no quarantine is required – and accepts fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK. This follows the relaunch of Toronto in August. BA took to...
WORLD
executivetraveller.com

Consumer watchdog blocks Qantas, Japan Airlines alliance

Australia's consumer watchdog has ruled against a proposed joint business agreement between Qantas and Japan Airlines, saying the alliance would leave travellers worse off by reducing competition on Australia-Japan routes as international travel resumes. "Airlines have been severely impacted by the pandemic and this has been a very difficult period...
WORLD
routesonline.com

Swoop restarts international flights, expands Jamaica service

The Canadian carrier has resumed international flights and announced plans to launch a new route to Kingston in Jamaica. Swoop is this winter adding a new warm-weather leisure route from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with plans to fly to Kingston Norman Manley International (KIN) in Jamaica. The service will operate twice...
WORLD
Aviation Week

Australian Regulator Blocks Qantas-Japan Airlines Pact

Australia’s competition regulator has denied authorization for Qantas Airways and Japan Airlines (JAL) to coordinate flights between Australia and Japan, saying the proposed joint business agreement would make it “very difficult” for other carriers to compete. The Australian Competition and Consumer... Subscription Required. Australian Regulator Blocks Qantas-Japan Airlines Pact is...
WORLD
Aviation Week

Commercial Services From Kabul Airport Gradually Resume

Commercial international airline activity to Afghanistan has restarted for the first time since mid-August when the Taliban declared that it had taken control of the country’s capital. According to multiple news agencies, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777-200 landed at Kabul’s Hamid... Subscription Required. Commercial Services From Kabul Airport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Air Canada Stock: Will it Ever Recover?

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been trading well below its pandemic price for over a year. While there was a lot of optimism about a recovery last year, especially when the vaccines were announced, lately, there’s hasn’t been much momentum in the stock at all. The economy has improved significantly...
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

Emirates resumes services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

Emirates has restarted services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will resume flights to St Petersburg in Russia from October 8, 2021. On Saturday September 11, Emirates started operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from September 16, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Air India resumes direct flight between Amritsar-Rome

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): The resumption of Air India's direct flight between Amritsar and Rome on Wednesday came as a relief to many people in Amritsar who were delaying their travels plans. Sukhman Kaur, who was waiting to visit her father living in Italy, thanked the Central government...
WORLD
The Flight Deal

Air Canada: Portland – Montreal, Canada. $331. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
LIFESTYLE
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Airlines to Resume American Samoa Service After 17 Month Pause

Hawaiian Airlines is reconnecting Honolulu and American Samoa by resuming nonstop flights to the location next week. Hawaiian, which suspended its twice-weekly HNL-PPG service at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, will be offering two flights per month starting on Monday, Sept. 13, through Dec. 20. “We...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy