Air Canada Resumes Rouge Service

India’s cash-strapped national carrier Air India is struggling to get some of its narrowbody A320s up in the air. The news comes just days before the airline is expected to receive final bids for privatization. From flight delays to non-payment of debt, Air India has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The latest report of aircraft grounding doesn’t help the carrier, particularly when it’s so close to moving towards private ownership. Let’s find out more.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO